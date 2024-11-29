Parliament washed out for third day

NEW DELHI: An adamant Opposition continued with noisy protests in Parliament on Thursday, disrupting proceedings on the third day as well since the beginning of the Winter Session. Within minutes of convening, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The Houses were first adjourned shortly and were later adjourned for the day soon after reconvening at 12 noon amid the opposition parties’ protests.

Before being adjourned, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution granting extension to the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill till the last day of the Budget Session next year.

The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour, shortly after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Chavan took oath as members of the Lower House.

Opposition members gathered in the Well, raising slogans for action against the perpetrators of the violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju flayed the protests, saying, “I condemn the attempts by the Congress and its allies in disrupting the House proceedings.”

As the opposition protests continued, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s appeals that Parliamentary disruption was not a remedy but a malady which weakened the foundation of India’s democracy went unheeded as the opposition members protested.

The proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned within minutes after it met at 12 noon, following one adjournment shortly after 11 am. Recalling that Wednesday marked a historic milestone -- the beginning of the final quarter-century before India’s Constitution turned 100 -- Dhankhar lamented that the members missed the opportunity to engage in productive dialogue.

Dhankhar said the chamber was more than just a house of debate. “It is from where our national spirit has to echo.” “Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy but a malady that weakens the very foundation of our democracy. It slides Parliament into irrelevance. The sanctity of this House demands debate, not discord; dialogue, not disruption,” he said amid slogan shouting by the opposition members.

The chairman said deviating from constructive discussion was a failure to honour the trust of millions who looked to them as guardians of their democratic aspirations.

“I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue. Let us return to our tradition of thoughtful discussion and deliberation. In this spirit, I request your cooperation in proceeding with today’s agenda,” Dhankhar said, urging the protesting opposition members to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue.

However, as the protests continued, the chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will reconvene at 11 am on Friday.