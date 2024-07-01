Parliament to witness heated debates as monsoon session resumes today

NEW DELHI: After completing routine parliamentary formalities in the first week of the monsoon session, the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha is set to witness heated discussions beginning Monday.



The resurgent Opposition is keen on debating a range of issues, including the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative, and inflation, when both Houses meet after the weekend break on Monday. Besides the paper leak matter, the Opposition is also likely to raise the issue of unemployment.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Motion will be seconded by first-term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart the late Sushma Swaraj.

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate, and the Prime Minister is likely to reply on Wednesday.

Both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated adjournments, uproar, and protests by Opposition members over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the inept handling of competitive exams by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in recent weeks.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, as well as other irregularities. Opposition INDIA bloc members forced an adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Friday, when the House was to take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address demanding a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed vociferous protests during the debate, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the NEET row and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House to join fellow members.

Congress member Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh felt dizzy and fainted in the Rajya Sabha while raising slogans, apparently due to high blood pressure, and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Opposition members slammed the government for not adjourning the proceedings of the House and showing a lack of concern for the health of a Rajya Sabha member.