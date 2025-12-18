Parliament passes nuclear energy bill

New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed the nuclear energy bill, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to the legislation that seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.

The Upper House passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State, Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh said nuclear is a reliable 24x7 power supply source, which is not so in the case of other renewable energy options.

He asserted that no compromise will be made with the safeguard mechanism in place.

Replying to a discussion on the bill, Singh allayed fears of radiation, saying so far there has been no report of any radiation-related hazards to the public.