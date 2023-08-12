Parliament passes GST Amendment Bills to levy 28% tax on online gaming

New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the amendments to the Central and Integrated GST laws to levy 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

The Rajya Sabha returned the two proposed legislations to the Lok Sabha with a voice vote without any discussion. The Lok Sabha earlier in the day approved the two money bills — The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bills in both the Houses. States will now get the amendments passed in the state GST laws in their respective Assemblies.