Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack, AI-171 crash victims

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament began with the Members of Lok Sabha paying tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash on Monday. The Lok Sabha MPs observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to people who lost their lives in the tragic incidents.

The terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 people, while the Air India flight crash killed 260 people on June 12. Earlier today, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Session Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new “Made in India form of Indian military power.” The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes. “This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India’s military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world’s attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing,” the Prime Minister said. Meanwhile, the Opposition INDIA bloc said it will raise the issues of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Air India AI-171 plane crash during the Parliament Session. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.