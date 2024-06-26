Parliament erupts after Om Birla's 'Dark Days of Emergency' speech

New Delhi: Today's re-election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker saw initial camaraderie between political rivals, swiftly overshadowed by discord following his mention of the Emergency era and a call for silence. Om Birla, a three-time MP, secured re-election through a voice vote, receiving congratulations from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who also highlighted the importance of opposition voices in democratic proceedings.

During his address, Birla emphasized national unity and parliamentary decorum, urging members to distinguish between dissent in parliament and protests on the streets. His proposal for a two-minute silence to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency provoked strong objections from the opposition benches, leading to the adjournment of the session.

Reflecting on the significance of the Emergency, BJP sources underscored the need for historical awareness among the youth to strengthen constitutional values. However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized Birla's remarks as divisive, arguing they detracted from the day's intended message of cooperation.

This election marked only the third time a Lok Sabha Speaker has been elected post-Independence, with Birla's victory assured by the NDA's overwhelming majority. Despite Congress fielding K Suresh, an eight-time MP, as their candidate, Birla received support from 297 MPs, compared to 232 for Suresh.

The government's approach in seeking opposition support for the Speaker's election stirred controversy, as Congress demanded consideration for the Deputy Speaker post, which the government currently does not plan to allocate to the opposition. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified the procedural separation between the elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, highlighting ongoing disagreements over parliamentary roles.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's approach, accusing them of seeking cooperation while sidelining opposition interests, citing a lack of response to their requests during negotiations. The Deputy Speaker's position, traditionally held by an opposition member, remained vacant in the previous Lok Sabha term, reflecting ongoing political dynamics in parliamentary roles.