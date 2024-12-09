Parliament disrupted as BJP-Congress clash over alleged George Soros links, Adani row

New Delhi: Proceedings in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following intense uproar as ruling party members accused senior Congress leaders of links with billionaire investor George Soros, while the opposition raised protests over the Adani issue.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments during the pre-lunch session as the treasury benches demanded a discussion on the alleged Soros-Congress connection, which prompted a strong pushback from opposition members. Leader of the House J P Nadda stated that BJP members were agitated over reports against certain opposition leaders and were keen to hold a discussion. Several BJP and NDA MPs alleged that top Congress leadership had connections with Soros, calling it a matter of national security.

This drew sharp protests from Congress MPs, who argued that the allegations were being raised to divert attention from the Adani controversy. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari, questioned how the chairman allowed treasury members to raise the issue after rejecting opposition notices. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh also confronted the Chair, following which Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declared that the House was not in order and adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, BJP's Laxmikant Bajpayee, during Zero Hour, raised the issue of national security, hinting at the Soros-Congress link. Congress' Jairam Ramesh objected, arguing that since the Chair had rejected notices under Rule 267, the issue should not be raised. The argument between treasury and opposition benches led to an initial adjournment till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in the Lok Sabha, where the session was also adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over the Soros-Congress link and Adani issues. As the House reconvened at noon, Congress members stormed the well of the House, raising slogans like "Modi Sarkar down down" and "we want justice." Samajwadi Party members soon joined the protest, with SP MP Dharmendra Yadav raising concerns over farmers' issues, stating, "Pure desh ka kisan pareshan hai."

Congress MPs also claimed they had submitted privilege motion notices against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his attempts to link Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

Amid the uproar, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, proceeded with the tabling of parliamentary papers. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was present during the protests. The Chair informed the House that notices from Congress MPs were under the consideration of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. With protests continuing, the Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

The session showcased the growing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition, with the George Soros allegations and Adani issues becoming key flashpoints in Parliament.