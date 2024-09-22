Parliament being turned into 'deep, dark chamber': TMC

New Delhi: TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday alleged parliamentary standing committees had not been formed despite the 18th Lok Sabha completing 100 days since its constitution and said Parliament was being turned into a "deep, dark chamber".



In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader in the Rajya Sabha said seven out of 10 Bills were sent to department-related standing committees of Parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha while only two out of 10 Bills were sent to the panels in the last Lok Sabha.

"Parliamentary standing committees have not yet been formed. In the 15th Lok Sabha, seven out of 10 Bills were sent to committees for scrutiny. In the last Lok Sabha, only two out of 10 Bills got scrutinised ," O'Brien said.

"Parliament is being turned into a deep, dark chamber," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on September 11 that department-related standing committees and consultative committees of Parliament would be constituted shortly.

According to data compiled by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, 16 per cent of Bills were referred to standing committees in the 17th Lok Sabha.

About 50 per cent of reports on the Bills were presented within 115 days.

On an average, standing committees held nine meetings to finalise reports on the Bills.

Apart from the Data Protection Bill, only the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was discussed for at least 15 meetings. The three Bills to reform the country's criminal laws were examined together over 12 meetings.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, 28 per cent of Bills were sent to parliamentary committees while 71 per cent of Bills were sent to the panels in the 15th Lok Sabha.

While a majority of the standing committees come under the Lok Sabha Secretariat, some are serviced by the Rajya Sabha.