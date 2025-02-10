Parl panel recommends ‘comprehensive security assessment’ of all Indian missions, posts

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has recommended that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should conduct a “comprehensive security assessment” of all missions and posts of India taking into account the geopolitical situation, potential threats and vulnerabilities in host countries.

In its report, the Committee on External Affairs has also noted that India currently lacks resident missions in 42 countries.

While acknowledging the challenges involved in establishing new missions, the committee recommended “accelerating efforts to bridge these gaps, particularly in countries where India has significant economic or strategic interests or a large diaspora presence”.

The ‘Fourth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of External Affairs’ was presented in Parliament last week. The panel is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The committee further said in its report that it has also “taken note of the criteria” for establishing new missions, focusing on economic partnerships, strategic cooperation, diaspora engagement and multilateral diplomacy.

“The committee have also been informed about ongoing efforts to operationalise missions in other strategic locations such as Fukuoka (Japan), Kazan (Russia) and Yekaterinburg (Russia) and future plans for opening five missions in Europe and Latin America and Caribbean regions,” it said.

The parliamentary panel has made a slew of other recommendations including on the security of Indian missions abroad in view of the geopolitical situation and other factors.

“In view of recent developments, the committee feels that the security of Indian missions and posts abroad is paramount for ensuring the safety of personnel, the protection of sensitive information and the continuity of diplomatic functions,” the report said.

The MEA has informed the panel that the safety and security of Indian missions and posts is “continuously reviewed”.

The committee has recommended that “the ministry should conduct a comprehensive security assessment of all missions/posts taking into account the geopolitical situation, potential threats and vulnerabilities in host countries”, the report said.

Adequate resources should also be allocated for the protection of physical and digital infrastructure of the Indian missions, it added. The recommendations assume salience given the situation in countries like Bangladesh as also in parts of West Asia, and with New Delhi flagging in the last several months the issue of space being provided to anti-India activities in Canada that has affected the bilateral ties.

On the operationalisation of new missions abroad, the committee noted that the MEA is “leveraging concurrent accreditation arrangements” effectively in countries where resident missions have not been operationalised.

“Despite the ministry’s assurance that the allocated funds are adequate to account for inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations, the committee urged that the ministry be prepared for addressing any unforeseen shortfalls promptly through supplementary grants to ensure uninterrupted functioning of embassies and missions,” the report said.

The panel has emphasised in its report that India’s “growing stature on global arena” requires consistent and predictable investments in diplomatic, economic and cultural engagements.

“Budgetary instability and fluctuations undermine India’s credibility as a partner in bilateral and multilateral initiatives,” it said. The panel stressed the need for “consistent and predictable” financial allocations to the MEA and recommended that key areas should be protected from budgetary cuts. The committee has also acknowledged the “significant strides” made by the MEA in enhancing passport services through the expansion of the Passport Seva Programme, including the establishment of 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 434 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in collaboration with the Department of Posts.

“The integration of all 193 Indian missions/posts abroad into the Passport Seva Portal is commendable and reflects the commitment of the ministry to streamline and digitise passport services globally,” it said.

The committee said it also wanted to know the progress made as well as challenges faced in the construction of the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar.

The university, which aims to revive the ancient glory of the historic Nalanda as an international institution for the pursuit of intellectual, philosophical, historical, and spiritual studies, was conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

“The ministry stated that the construction of Nalanda University’s state-of-the-art net-zero sustainable green campus has achieved progress,” it said.

The campus was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19, 2024.

Spanning about 455 acres, the campus encompasses approximately 200 buildings and structures, catering to academic, administrative, residential and recreational needs.

It has a total built-up area of over 20 lakh sq ft, including academic blocks, administrative offices, amenities, utilities, student hostels, and staff residences.

The committee acknowledged the government’s commitment to reviving the ancient seat of learning through the establishment of Nalanda University under the Nalanda University Act, 2010.

Despite significant budgetary allocations and the completion of the green campus, the panel said it is “concerned to note that the university’s establishment has been marred by delays and operational challenges”.

Although the construction has progressed and the campus was inaugurated in June 2024, delays caused by logistical bottlenecks, disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lack of skilled manpower have resulted in “significant time overruns”, the report said.

“Despite its mandate under the East Asia Summit framework to be a collaborative global enterprise, the committee finds that financial support from member states and other international donors has been sporadic and insufficient,” it said. The committee recommended that the MEA, in concert with the Ministry of Education and the Nalanda University Governing Board, should “establish a more rigorous framework of oversight to expedite the resolution of pending tasks”.

“Diplomatic channels must be strategically leveraged to secure greater financial and institutional support from East Asia Summit member states and other international partners, commensurate with the University’s global mandate,” it said. The committee added that it may also be kept informed about the progress made in operationalisation of Nalanda University on a “regular basis”.