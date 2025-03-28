Parl panel for lateral entry in CBI

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has proposed significant reforms for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing concerns over a shortage of personnel and restrictions imposed by states on the agency’s jurisdiction.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, in its 145th report tabled in Parliament on Thursday, recommended introducing lateral entry for specialists and a direct recruitment framework to address the persistent manpower crunch.

Headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, the committee highlighted the shortage of officers willing to join the CBI on deputation, which has adversely impacted the agency’s operational efficiency. The report attributed this to multiple factors, including a lack of incentives, procedural delays, and the reluctance of state police forces to release officers for central deputation.

“The scarcity of suitable nominations for deputation is a serious issue. It affects the agency’s capacity to conduct timely and effective investigations,” the report stated. It pointed out that delays in processing nominations and inadequate identification of skilled personnel were contributing to the problem.

To tackle this, the panel suggested that CBI should be allowed to directly recruit officers for key positions such as Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy SPs), Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), or a dedicated CBI examination.

“It is imperative to reduce reliance on deputation by developing a permanent cadre with structured career progression,” the committee noted. The report also suggested that lateral entry be introduced for specialists in fields like cybercrime, forensics, financial fraud, and legal affairs.

The committee proposed forming an in-house team of experts to reduce dependence on external specialists. “Deputation should be limited to select senior positions requiring diverse experience, but a structured recruitment system is necessary for the agency to function efficiently,” it said.

The panel also addressed concerns over jurisdictional limitations imposed on the CBI due to the withdrawal of general consent by eight states. It recommended enacting a new law to allow the agency to investigate cases affecting national security and integrity without requiring prior state consent.

“This is crucial to ensure that cases of corruption, organised crime, and threats to national security do not suffer due to legal hurdles,” the report noted. However, it also stressed the importance of engaging with state governments to frame safeguards that maintain the federal balance.

A committee member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The objective is not to bypass states but to ensure that investigations of national importance are not stalled due to procedural roadblocks.”

The CBI currently operates under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, which requires state governments to provide consent for investigations in their jurisdiction. The panel observed that delays in granting consent have hindered crucial probes.

The report also underscored the need for greater transparency in the CBI’s functioning. It urged the agency to make case statistics and annual reports publicly accessible on its website.

“A structured and centralised case management system should allow public access to non-sensitive case details to build trust and accountability,” the report suggested.

The panel pointed out that the CBI’s media section currently provides only selective updates, which are insufficient for ensuring transparency. “While the case management system is a step forward, concerns remain over limited public access. The annual report should not be restricted to select government bodies but be made available to the public in a structured, non-prejudicial manner,” it stated.

The committee urged the CBI to swiftly implement these measures while balancing investigative confidentiality with public accountability. “Responsible governance requires that citizens are empowered with accurate information while ensuring that investigations remain unaffected,” the report concluded.