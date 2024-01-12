Parl may hold Budget Session between Jan 31 and February 9

New Delhi: A short Budget Session of Parliament is expected to take place from January 31 to February 9, sources revealed on Thursday. The session may kick off with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses on January 31.

While the exact details remain unconfirmed, it is anticipated that the government will present a vote-on-account, also known as an Interim Budget, on February 1. This temporary financial allocation will tide over the nation until the next full-fledged Budget, which will be presented by the new government formed after the upcoming general elections.As the 17th Lok Sabha’s term concludes on June 16, this session is likely to be the final one before the election announcement. In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.