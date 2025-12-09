Parl committee flags NTA irregularities, suggests pen-and-paper based exams

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has urged a stronger shift toward pen-and-paper entrance examinations, arguing that several long-running models such as the CBSE board tests and UPSC examinations have maintained leak-proof records for years. The recommendation comes amid concerns over the National Testing Agency’s performance, which the panel said had “not inspired much confidence” over the past year.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, reviewed the NTA’s conduct of competitive exams in 2024 and noted significant disruptions. Of the 14 examinations held that year, at least five encountered serious problems. According to the report, three major tests, UGC NET, CSIR NET and NEET PG, had to be postponed. NEET UG recorded instances of paper leaks and the CUET (UG and PG) results were delayed. The report added that in JEE Main 2025, conducted in January, 12 questions were withdrawn following errors detected in the final answer key.

Such developments, the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports observed, have affected the confidence of students. “The committee therefore recommends that NTA need to quickly get their act together so that such instances, which otherwise are fully avoidable, do not occur in future,” the report stated.

The committee also discussed the security considerations involved in conducting exams. It was informed that pen-and-paper formats are vulnerable to leaks, while computer-based tests can be hacked without easy detection. Despite these challenges, the committee backed a larger reliance on pen-and-paper examinations and advised the NTA to study well-functioning models like the CBSE and UPSC systems and adopt similar safeguards.

For computer-based tests, the panel recommended strict limitations on where they may be conducted. It said such exams should take place only at government or government-controlled centres and never at private facilities.

The panel also raised concerns over vendors involved in paper setting, administration and evaluation. It noted that several firms blacklisted by one organisation or state have continued to obtain contracts elsewhere. “The committee is of the view that such blacklisted firms must not be engaged for any entrance test by the NTA or the state governments,” it said, urging the creation of a nationwide list of such entities to prevent future contracts and improve clarity.

The report further recorded that the NTA collected about Rs 3,512.98 crore over six years and spent Rs 3,064.77 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 448 crore. The committee recommended that this corpus be directed toward strengthening the agency’s internal testing capabilities or enhancing its oversight of external vendors.