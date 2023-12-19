Parl breach: Centre on Dec 14 asked states to send nominations for LS security post

New Delhi: Following the Parliament security breach last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 14 asked all chief secretaries of the State governments (except union territories, Goa, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh) to send a nomination for filing the post of joint secretary (Security) in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The post is lying vacant for one-and-a-half months. It was last held by Raghubir Lal, a 1997-batch officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was transferred to his home state in early November.

“I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is in the process for filling up of post of Joint Secretary (Security) in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix in Lok Sabha Secretariat to be filled up on deputation basis amongst officers of Indian Police Service empaneled to hold IG level posts at the Centre,” MHA official said in the letter.

“The State Governments are, therefore, requested to send nominations of eligible and willing IPS officers to this Ministry latest by 20.12.2023. While forwarding the nominations, the vigilance status may also be intimated,” MHA said. It is also expected that the government will also soon fill up the post of DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the force is also responsible for Parliament security. Currently, Anish Dayal, DG ITBP is holding charge of DG CRPF.