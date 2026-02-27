Parental consent must for HPV vaccination as PM launches drive tomorrow

New Delhi: Parental consent will be mandatory for vaccinating girls aged 14 years under the nationwide Human Papillomavirus vaccination campaign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch on February 28 from Ajmer in Rajasthan. The Union health ministry has underlined that the vaccination will be voluntary and no dose will be administered without the approval of a parent or guardian.



In an official letter sent to all states and Union territories on February 25, the ministry said the campaign will formally begin at 11.30 am on February 28, with the Prime Minister launching it from Ajmer. “The Prime Minister has kindly consented to launch the campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan,” the letter, signed by Additional Secretary and National Health Mission Mission Director Aradhana Patnaik, said.

The initiative targets all girls aged 14 years and will use a single dose of Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11. The ministry described cervical cancer as a significant public health concern in India and globally, adding that it is caused by HPV and is the only cancer that can be prevented through vaccination. “We are committed to encourage vaccination for girls for the prevention of cervical cancer,” the letter said.

Vaccinations will be carried out at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir primary health centres, community health centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals. These facilities will have cold chain points and dedicated medical officers to manage adverse events following immunisation.

All states and Union territories will connect virtually to the launch event through NIC, with chief ministers, administrators, state health ministers and health officials participating from their headquarters. The vaccination drive will run daily for three months to ensure maximum coverage, after which the vaccine will be available on routine immunisation days. Officials have been trained and vaccine doses matching state wise targets have already been supplied, with states asked to complete logistical arrangements for same day local launches.