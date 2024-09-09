Para-athletes set new benchmarks, return home with record 29 medals

Paris/New Delhi: India’s para-athletes returned from the Paralympic Games with their heads held high after delivering a spectacular performance, finishing with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds. Established names lived up to expectations, while many newcomers made the grand stage their own, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards becoming a para-sports powerhouse.



The feat is remarkable for a country that only began making its presence felt in the 2016 edition of the Games, winning four medals. Since then, India's performance trajectory has been meteoric, with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics yielding 19 medals—a number surpassed by the extraordinary achievements in Paris.

What makes this campaign even more commendable is that many of the medal-winning performances were personal bests and record-breaking efforts. This speaks volumes about the athletes' growth, not only in terms of physical capabilities but also in self-belief.

India’s 29 medals came from five sports, with 17 medals secured in track and field events alone. This ensured a top-20 finish for the country in the medal standings, a remarkable improvement from its past performances. China, with its formidable contingent, once again dominated the Paralympics with over 200 medals, but India’s presence was clearly felt.

Although India is still far from being a dominant force in the Olympics, the country has firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in para-sports.

India’s contingent of 84 athletes created numerous firsts for the country. Among the most notable achievements was sprinter Preethi Pal’s bronze medals in the women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35 events. The T35 classification is for athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis. Preethi, born with weakened legs, overcame tremendous challenges to earn her place on the podium. Her story is one of perseverance, and her achievements have made her a source of inspiration for many.

India also won its first-ever medal in judo, thanks to Kapil Parmar, who secured a bronze in the men’s 60kg J1 class. Kapil’s journey is a remarkable one: at just 24 years old, he overcame a life-altering accident in his childhood that left him electrocuted and fighting for survival. Later in life, he resorted to selling tea to make ends meet, but his passion for judo never wavered. His bronze medal is not just a personal victory but a testament to the power of resilience.

Another historic achievement came in archery, with Harvinder Singh clinching the first-ever gold for India in the sport. Harvinder improved upon his bronze medal from Tokyo 2020 to claim the top spot on the podium this time. His victory was a defining moment for Indian para-athletics.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi, born without arms, once again proved that nothing is impossible. The 17-year-old became a fan favourite in Paris as she used her legs to hit bullseyes in archery competitions. Despite narrowly missing out on advancing in the singles event, she captured the hearts of spectators with her grit and determination, winning a bronze in the mixed team event. Sheetal’s journey is an inspiring story of overcoming the odds and showcasing incredible talent in the most unconventional ways.

In the field events, India witnessed a rare one-two finish in the club throw event, with Dharambir and Pranav Soorma both making it to the podium in the F51 class. Dharambir’s story of resilience is another highlight of the Indian contingent’s journey. After a tragic diving accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, he found hope and guidance in fellow para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha, who helped him through his darkest days. Dharambir’s gold medal in club throw is a testament to his indomitable spirit.

Some Indian athletes entered the Paris Paralympics with the weight of high expectations, having already achieved gold in Tokyo. Among them was javelin thrower Sumit Antil, who once again proved his dominance by breaking his own Paralympic record to clinch his second successive gold. Sumit’s journey is one of resilience, having lost his left leg in an accident. His performance in the javelin throw continues to set the standard on the global stage.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in Tokyo, lived up to the hype once again by dominating the air rifle SH1 final and securing another gold for India. Lekhara, wheelchair-bound due to a spinal injury, has consistently demonstrated excellence in her sport, becoming one of India’s brightest para-athletes.

On the badminton court, Kumar Nitesh also made headlines by winning gold in a thrilling final against Britain’s Daniel Bethell. Nitesh, who lost his leg in a train accident, picked up badminton while pursuing his graduation at IIT-Mandi, and his dedication paid off with a Paralympic gold.

India’s future in para-sports looks brighter than ever. The country’s contingent showcased their talent and resolve, achieving record-breaking success in Paris. Going forward, India can aspire to finish in the top 10 at future Paralympic Games if it can develop a strong pool of para-swimmers. Only one Indian swimmer competed in Paris, while China, the table-toppers, won 54 medals in swimming alone, including 20 golds.

With more support, investment, and opportunities for para-athletes, India has the potential to elevate its standing in global para-sports competitions, building on the momentum of this historic campaign.with agency inputs