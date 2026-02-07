Pappu Yadav sent to two days in judicial custody, bail plea to be heard on Monday

Patna: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was sent to two days in judicial custody by a court in Patna on Saturday after he was arrested in connection with a case dating back to 1995.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court said his bail plea will be heard on Monday, and till then, he will be kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Yadav was arrested on Friday night at his residence in Mandiri after a warrant was issued against him by the MP/MLA court in connection with a case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest. He was, however, later taken into custody.

Advocate Shivnandan Bharti, who appeared in the court for Yadav, said, "He has been taken into judicial custody. However, instead of being sent to jail, it was ordered that he be kept at PMCH for treatment because his health is not good."

The advocate claimed that Yadav had voluntarily offered himself for arrest, but a "false case has been filed against him for obstructing the police's work".

"His bail was cancelled in July 2025. A non-bailable warrant has been out for him since then. If the police wanted, they could have arrested him that very day, but they didn't. They were waiting for an opportunity, and they arrested him now because he was raising critical issues in Bihar," Bharti claimed.