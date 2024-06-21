Paper leaks exposed 'governance deficit' of Modi-led govt: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Friday said the spate of paper leaks has exposed the "governance deficit" of the Modi government and asked why heads are not rolling after the irregularities in the conduct of exams have come to the fore. She also said that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to announce a high-level committee to look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) was not good enough. "The Modi-led government's governance deficit has been cruelly exposed by the spate of paper leaks that have taken place about major all-India competitive examinations. Over the last seven years, over 70 papers have leaked," Ghose charged.

She noted that the papers for the NEET-UG examination were leaked, and the UGC-Net examination paper was also cancelled because it leaked over the darknet. "And what has been the Modi-led government's response? The education minister has announced that a committee will be set up to examine the workings of the National Testing Agency. Now, this is simply not good enough," Ghose said. She questioned why heads were not rolling, and sought explanation from the government. "Why are heads not rolling? Who is responsible for these paper leaks? Who is the Modi government protecting? What are the permanent solutions that the Modi government is advancing to sort out this problem of regular paper leaks?" she said. "The fact is Mr Modi does event management over his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' and spends taxpayers' money, but he simply has no idea. He is unable to conduct properly a single major national all-India competitive examination," she said. "This is shameful. Mr. Modi has failed India's youth. He has betrayed India's youth," the TMC leader charged.

Amid demand by the opposition to re-conduct the medical entrance exam NEET, Education Minister Pradhan on Thursday said isolated incidents of malpractices should not affect lakhs of students who cleared the examination rightfully. He announced a high-level panel to look into the functioning of the testing agency NTA and said it would be notified soon. The UGC cancelled the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday, a day after it was held. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of a junior research fellowship, for appointment as assistant professors and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The decision by the ministry comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

NEET is a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate medical programs.