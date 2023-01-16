Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar resigns

Chandigarh: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar has tendered his resignation after a group of senators and the Panjab University Teachers' Association alleged "malpractice and corruption" at the varsity.



Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the varsity chancellor, has accepted Kumar's resignation, officials said.

Dhankhar has also instructed Dean (University Instructions) Renu Vig to perform the role of vice-chancellor till further orders. Vig, the varsity's senior-most professor, is Panjab University's first woman officiating vice-chancellor.

Kumar submitted his resignation on January 10 and it was accepted on January 13.

His resignation came amid allegations of "malpractices and corruption" at the university.

In December, the teachers' association and some senators wrote to Dhankhar, alleging "malpractices and corruption" at the university. It had requested an independent probe into allegations of arbitrary appointments on some key positions and the promotion of "gift culture".

Speaking to reporters on Monday, senior Panjab University Fellow and Additional Advocate General of India Satya Pal Jain said many complaints had reached the Vice-President's Office and added that the Centre had zero tolerance towards corruption.

When asked, Jain said that he was not aware if Kumar was asked to resign. However, he accepted that Kumar had submitted his resignation on January 10.

Jain added that a search committee would be formed to select the new vice-chancellor.

Kumar had joined as Panjab University's 13th vice-chancellor in 2018. He was given a three-year extension in 2021, with his term set to expire in June 2024.

Before joining the varsity, Kumar was Director, Dean and Head of Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University.