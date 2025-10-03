Pandit Chhannulal Mishra: The spiritual voice of Indian classical music goes silent

Varanasi/ Mirzapur: Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, the legendary Hindustani classical vocalist celebrated for blending ragas with folk traditions and devotional themes, passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 89. The maestro, who carried the spiritual and cultural essence of Kashi in his voice, died around 4 am at his residence in Mirzapur, where he had been living with his youngest daughter’s family.

Mishra, a Padma Bhushan awardee and one of the towering figures of the Banaras gharana, had been battling age-related ailments and was recently hospitalised for nearly three weeks. “He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17–18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am,” his daughter Namrata Mishra said.

The day of his passing coincided with Dussehra, a moment that some admirers noted would have held symbolic meaning for a singer so deeply immersed in the Ramayana and devotional traditions.

Born in 1936 in Hariharpur village of Azamgarh district, Mishra was introduced to music by his father, Pandit Badri Prasad Mishra. He later trained in the Kirana gharana’s khayal gayaki under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan and refined his artistry under the guidance of musicologist Thakur Jaidev Singh. His musical lineage was also enriched through family ties, as his father-in-law was the acclaimed tabla maestro Pandit Anokhe Lal.

Although he trained in khayal, Mishra earned acclaim as a master of thumri while excelling equally in dadra, chaiti, kajri and bhajan. His repertoire featured stirring renditions such as “Sawan Jhar Lagela Dheere Dheere”, a kajri soaked in monsoon longing, and “Kaise Sajan Ghar Jaibe”, a thumri of separation and devotion. His collaboration with Girija Devi in “Barsan Laagi Badriya” remains etched in the memories of classical music lovers.

While largely a purist who avoided Bollywood, Mishra lent his voice to tracks such as “Saans Albeli” and “Kaun Si Dor” for the 2011 film Aarakshan, seamlessly introducing classical nuances to a wider audience.

President Droupadi Murmu described his death as “an irreparable loss to Indian music.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who counted Mishra among those who had proposed his candidature from Varanasi in 2014, recalled him as the true voice of the city’s musical heritage.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra ji. Throughout his life, he remained devoted to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. He not only brought classical music closer to the masses but also showcased Indian traditions on the global stage,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Mishra, who lost his wife Manorama and daughter Sangeeta during the Covid pandemic, is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters. Despite his fame and global recognition, colleagues recall his simplicity and spiritual grounding.

Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi remembered him as a rare artist who commanded equal respect across khayal, thumri, and devotional singing. “With his passing, Kashi’s folk voice has gone silent,” she said. She recalled his humility, noting that he lived in a modest room despite international acclaim. “He once told me, ‘All the children ask me to move, but how can I leave my God behind?’ His recitations of sacred verses were as much a part of his legacy as his music.”

Actor-singer Durga Jasraj, daughter of Pandit Jasraj, described his performances as “magical”, noting his ability to weave mythological tales into his singing. “While it may be a relief to his body, we have lost a remarkable vocalist and an irreplaceable artist,” she said.

Santoor maestro Abhay Sopori called him a “pillar of Indian classical music” whose mastery over khayal, thumri, and devotional traditions enriched India’s cultural identity.

In a 2020 interview, Mishra voiced his unease over the waning interest of younger generations in classical traditions. “Nobody is coming to learn these days… they have become masters in their heads. They think just because they can sing a taan better than guru ji, there’s no need to learn. What they don’t understand is that learning an art requires seriousness, it requires patience,” he said.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s six-decade-long journey reflected not just artistic brilliance but also deep spiritual devotion. He sang of the joys of Holi, the longing of Sawan, and the timeless episodes of the Ramayana, turning every performance into a dialogue with the divine. With his passing, India has lost not just a classical vocalist but a voice that carried the ethos of Banaras itself.