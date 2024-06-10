Pandian quits active politics

Bhubaneswar: V K Pandian, a former bureaucrat, announced his departure from active politics six months and thirteen days after his political debut, following the BJD’s defeat in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He expressed his enduring affection for Odisha and his mentor, Naveen Patnaik.



Pandian, in a video message, stated that his political involvement was solely to support Patnaik, which is why he abstained from contesting the 2024 elections. He offered apologies to the public and BJD members, should they attribute the party’s electoral loss to him. “My intent in joining politics was only to assist Naveen Babu, and now I consciously decide to withdraw from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me played a part in BJD’s loss,” Pandian said.

Asserting his political exit, Pandian apologised for any hurt caused during his political tenure and for any role his campaign may have played in the BJD’s defeat. He had previously vowed to exit politics if Patnaik failed to secure a sixth term as Odisha’s chief minister.

The BJP’s victory in Odisha concluded the BJD’s 24-year governance, securing 78 Assembly seats.

The BJD won 51 seats, while Congress and CPI (M) won 14 and one seat respectively. The BJD did not win any Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP claiming 20 and Congress one.

Patnaik defended Pandian against criticisms, denying any succession plans and affirming that Odisha’s people would choose his successor. Pandian reiterated his gratitude to the BJD community and his commitment to Odisha and Patnaik.

Reflecting on his journey, Pandian recounted his humble origins, his IAS aspirations fulfilled by Lord Jagannath, and the affection received from Odisha’s people. He highlighted his 12-year service in the CMO, his dedication to implementing Patnaik’s vision, and his satisfaction in contributing to various sectors, including during the Covid pandemic.

Pandian clarified his political intentions, his lack of desire for a political post, and his unchanged financial status since joining the IAS. He concluded by expressing his gratitude for the love and goodwill he received from Odisha.