Panchayat-level weather forecast for every farmer from next week

New Delhi: In a major expansion, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will provide hyper-local weather forecasts at the panchayat level starting next week. This initiative, dubbed “Panchayat Mausam Seva,” aims to empower small farmers by equipping them with crucial information for better-informed agricultural decisions and reduced climate-induced losses.

“India’s technological advancements have enabled us to refine our forecasting capabilities from block-level to panchayat-level,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI. The goal is to reach at least five farmers in every village across the country, providing them with daily updates on critical weather parameters like temperature, humidity, wind speed, and severe weather warnings.

This information will be available in 12 Indian languages, along with English and Hindi, ensuring wider accessibility. The launch coincides with the IMD’s 150th anniversary celebrations, beginning on Monday.

Mohapatra emphasised the shift from block-level to panchayat-level outreach, marking a significant step towards connecting directly with farmers at the grassroots. He also highlighted the “Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam” initiative, enabling anyone in the country to access location-specific seven-day forecasts on their mobile phones.

“Simply touch your mobile screen or input the location’s latitude, longitude, or pincode to receive detailed forecasts, including temperature range, humidity, wind speed, and severe weather alerts,” he explained.

The IMD prioritises minimising losses for small farmers in rainfed areas who heavily rely on weather patterns. Citing a study, Mohapatra revealed that a farmer utilising weather forecasts can gain up to Rs. 12,500. “We’ve already reached three crore farmers, resulting in a staggering benefit of Rs. 13,300 crore. Imagine the national economic boost if we reach all ten crore farmers,” he remarked.

Mohapatra attributed the initiative’s success to India’s enhanced technological capabilities. “New models, improved observations, communication, and warning dissemination have significantly boosted our forecasting accuracy,” he explained. The IMD now leverages data from automatic weather stations, satellites, radars, and collaborations with state governments, strengthening its observation network.

Beyond agriculture, the IMD also plans to launch the “National Framework for Climate Services.” This initiative aims to provide vital climate information and services to various sectors, including energy, disaster management, power, transport, health, and water, enabling informed decision-making and effective climate risk mitigation.

Mohapatra highlighted the IMD’s proven track record in minimising losses across sectors like power, health, transport, and agriculture through accurate weather forecasts. However, he also emphasised the need for wider utilisation of weather and climate information.

“Sectors like sports and industry haven’t fully utilised the IMD’s resources. Integrating weather and climate information into everyday activities, from construction projects to even weddings, can have a significant impact,” he stated.

To further strengthen its observation network, the IMD plans to increase the number of radars, automatic weather stations, and rain gauges. Collaborations with state governments and agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority are also underway. “The number of radars will increase from 39 to 86 within the next five years,” Mohapatra concluded.