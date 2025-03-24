Palestinian death toll in Gaza’s war crosses 50,000

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Overnight airstrikes claimed at least 26 more lives, including Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil, his wife, and multiple women and children.

As Israeli ground forces pushed into parts of Rafah, thousands of Palestinians fled following new evacuation orders. “It’s displacement under fire,” said journalist Mustafa Gaber, who left with his family. “There are wounded people among us. The situation is very difficult.”

The Israeli military has defended its operations, stating that it is targeting militants. However, the war has forced most of Gaza’s 2 million residents to flee multiple times within the enclave. “The shells are falling among us, and the bullets are flying above us,” said Amal Nassar, a displaced resident. “An old woman was telling her son, ‘Go and leave me to die.’ Where will we go?”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan to advance the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians from Gaza. Palestinian leaders reject the idea, calling it an attempt at forced displacement. Rights groups warn that such a move could violate international law.

Hospitals in southern Gaza reported receiving 24 more bodies from overnight strikes. The Health Ministry stated that among the 50,021 dead, 15,613 were children, including 872 under a year old.

Israel claims to have killed around 20,000 Hamas fighters but has not provided evidence. The Palestinian Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its casualty figures.



