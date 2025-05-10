Pakistani shelling damages civilian homes in Rajouri, J&K

Rajouri (J&K): Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri. “One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately,” said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security in-charge at the hospital. Authorities confirmed that the injured civilian was transported to the hospital shortly after the shelling.

Strikes occurred near the Aap Shambhu Temple in Rajouri, prompting Jammu Police and other agencies to recover projectile fragments from the site. Meanwhile, in Punjab, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar. Surjeet Kaur, a local resident, described the moment of the attack: “A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours’ houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off.” At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and security forces have sanitised the area. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” the Ministry of Defence said in its statement. On the night of May 7-8, Indian forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan’s large-scale drone and missile attack aimed at several Indian military bases in northern and western parts of the country. An air defence system in Lahore was also taken out during those operations.