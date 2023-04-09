Pakistani intruder shot dead, search on for two others along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was killed as Army troops foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday, a defence spokesman said.



Officials said the infiltration attempt by three suspected terrorists was foiled in Shahpur sector around 2.15 am when troops guarding the LoC picked up their movement and engaged them in a gunfight.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said troops detected suspicious movement of a group of individuals close to the border fence along the LoC in Poonch during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one body was seen (lying near the scene of the firing) and the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress (to arrest them)," the spokesperson said.

Officials said the Army suspects the presence of two more Pakistani intruders in the cordoned off area.