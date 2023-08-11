Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said here.

He said troops of the border guarding force noticed suspicious movement by a person near Thekalan village in the morning.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing a threat, the BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.