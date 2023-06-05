Pakistani drone shot down near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered over 3 kg of heroin, a spokesperson of the force said on Monday.

After noticing the unmanned aerial vehicle at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, the BSF troops intercepted it by opening fire.

During a search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, Matrice, 300 RTK) along with three packets of heroin from a field in village Rattankhurd in Amritsar, the BSF spokesperson said.

The recovered consignment weighs around 3.20 kg.