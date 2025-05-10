Pakistani drone fragments recovered in Punjab’s Jalandhar after blast

Jalandhar: Pakistan attacked multiple locations in India, parts of a drone were recovered after a blast in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar of Punjab on Saturday. Surjeet Kaur, a local whose house was affected due to a Pakistani drone attack, said, “A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours’ houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off.”

In an immediate response to Pakistan’s attack on 26 Indian locations on Saturday, India launched retaliatory strikes, sources told media. In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.”

Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. Houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions. Loud explosions were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, a day after its attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International Border was foiled by Indian air defence, Pakistan’s drones were again sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday. India had earlier responded with precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the initial escalation triggered by Pakistan through the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan has now resorted to further escalation, which is being appropriately countered by the Indian Defence Forces.