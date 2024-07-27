Pakistan using terror, proxy wars to stay relevant: PM Modi

Drass (Ladakh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a scathing attack on Pakistan, claiming the neighbouring country is trying to stay relevant through “terrorism” and “proxy war.” PM Modi’s comments came at the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War — India’s military conflict with Pakistan in the Himalayan region of Kargil.



The South Asian neighbours share an uneasy relationship, and India has for decades accused Pakistan of backing Islamist militants fighting its rule in Kashmir. PM Modi said that Pakistan has failed in its immoral attempts, even in the past. He raised the issue while paying homage to war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

He also warned: “Attempts of terrorism will never be successful and the enemy will be given a tough response.”

“Today, I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

The Prime Minister also laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tribute to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. At the same time, PM Modi talked about reforms in the Indian Army and its short-term service policy, ‘Agnipath’. He also criticised the Opposition political parties, and said: “Some people used to think that the army means saluting politicians and doing parades. But for us, the army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen.”

PM Modi also said that the short service scheme Agnipath aims to make the Indian Army young, to keep the Army continuously fit for war.

However, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. The Prime Minister also underlined that reforms have been the first priority in the defence sector over the last 10 years, making the armed forces more capable and self-reliant, besides helping India make its mark as an arms exporter after being a weapon importer. “Due to reforms, our forces have become more capable and self-reliant. India was once counted as a country importing arms. Now India is making its mark as an exporter,” said Modi.

He added that the armed forces have made a list of weapons and military equipment that will no longer be imported. Also, the Indian industry shares a significant place in defence procurement. Twenty-five per cent of the research and development budget in defence has been reserved for the private sector. “India’s defence production has now exceeded Rs. 1.25 lakh crore.” He said the history of those misleading the youth of the country is proof that they do not care about soldiers. “These are the same people who lied about OROP...It is our government that implemented it. More than Rs. 1.25 lakh crore was given to ex-servicemen,” he said, referring to the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme, which was implemented in November 2015 with effect from July 2014, fulfilling the decades-old demand of defence pensioners.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.



