Pakistan says 11 military personnel killed, 78 others injured during military confrontation with India

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday said that 11 military personnel, including a squadron leader, were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India.

In a statement, the Pakistan military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured in the "unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks" by India on the night of May 6-7.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

While defending the motherland, 11 personnel of Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others were wounded, the Pakistan military said.

The victims from the Pakistan Air Force include squadron leader Usman Yousuf, chief technician Aurangzeb, senior technician Najeeb, corporal technician Farooq and senior technician Mubashir, it said, without disclosing the circumstances of their deaths.

The disclosure comes two days after the Pakistan military admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered “minor damage” in the military confrontation with India. The military did not give details about the jet.

Naik Abdul Rehman, lance naik Dilawar Khan, lance naik Ikramullah, naik Waqar Khalid, sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and sepoy Nisar were among the army personnel killed in the strikes, the statement said.

In response, the Pakistan Armed Forces "mounted a resolute response under the banner of 'Marka-e-Haq', delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos," the statement said.

Pakistan's armed forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the deceased civilians and military personnel, it said.

"Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan's sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response,” it said.

On Monday, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir visited the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi to inquire well-being of injured soldiers and civilians.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the Combined Military Hospital in Lahore to inquire about the army officers and soldiers who sustained injuries during the attacks.

In a video, Maryam is seen inquiring about the health of several officers and soldiers undergoing treatment in the surgical ward.