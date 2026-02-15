Pakistan opt to field in high-pressure T20 WC game against India

Colombo: Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India in a high-pressure T20 World Cup game here on Sunday.

India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in fit-again Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh respectively.

Pakistan named an unchanged team.

"It (pitch) looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC," said Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said they were looking to bat first.

"We won last two games defending so we don't want to change it. It is an occasion, it's a high-stake game. This sport teaches you a lot of things, any side can win the game on a given day," said Suryakumar.

Teams:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.