Pakistan is 'a failed state which thrives on instability, survives on handouts', says India at UN

Geneva: At the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council, India said that Pakistan was a failed state surviving on international handouts. Kshitij Tyagi, Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, further said that it was unsurprising to see their leaders continue the spread of falsehoods handed down by their military-terrorist complex. Tyagi said, "It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from." Continuing his scathing response and rebuttal of Pakistan, Tyagi said that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will always be a part of India. He added that the progress in these areas speaks for itself.

"The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people's trust in the government's commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone," he said. Tyagi added that Pakistan must get over its unhealthy obsession with India and focus on the issues that continue to plague its citizens. "Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," he said.

He said that the remarks were a reply to 'malicious' references made by Pakistan and spreading falsehoods. "India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan," he said. The remarks by Tyagi came after India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reaffirmed on February 19 that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India and strongly condemned Pakistan's misinformation campaigns. While delivering India's statement at the Open Debate in the United Nations Security Council on Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance, Harish said, "The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India."