Pakistan hands over BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India

BY Agencies14 May 2025 11:44 AM IST
Amritsar: Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said. The constable was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am.

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said. Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

