New Delhi: Pakistan-based cyber actors have once again failed in their attempts to violate Indian cyber sovereignty. With its imprints in the Pahalgam terror attack clear, the Pakistani forces have been violating the ceasefire on the Loc every day. Now, Pakistan has redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites after finding mission-critical national networks impenetrable. Operating under the moniker “IOK Hacker” – Internet of Khilafah, the group sought to deface pages, disrupt online services and harvest personal information. India’s layered cybersecurity architecture detected the intrusions in real-time and quickly traced their origin to Pakistan.

Sources say that Intelligence assessments confirm four related incidents. The websites of Army Public School (APS) Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both targeted with inflammatory propaganda. APS Srinagar also faced a distributed-denial-of-service assault.





An attempted breach of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database was likewise detected, while a concurrent effort was made to compromise the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. All four sites were promptly isolated, and restorative action was undertaken; no operational or classified networks were affected at any stage. These frustrated attempts highlight both the adversary’s intent and its limitations. The Indian Army remains resolute in defending its digital space, continually upgrading its cyber posture, and safeguarding the welfare of soldiers and their families. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28-29 in areas opposite to Kupwara and Baramulla districts as well as in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K),

According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army. This is the fifth consecutive day of India’s effective relations since the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26. Earlier, the Indian Army responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite of Kupwara and Poonch districts, as per officials. Tensions remain high along the LoC even as security forces intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.



