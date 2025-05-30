Pak PM admits India hit key airbases with BrahMos

Baku: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly acknowledged that the country’s military was caught off guard by Indian missile strikes conducted on the night of May 9–10. The rare admission came during his address in Lachin, Azerbaijan, where he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

Sharif stated that Pakistan’s military had been preparing for a retaliatory operation early on May 10, but Indian BrahMos missiles struck several military sites before the plan could be executed.

“On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression,” Sharif said. “Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4:30 am after Fajr prayers. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi.”

According to Sharif, the alert came from General Munir, who has since been elevated to the rank of Field Marshal.

Among the 11 locations hit was Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, situated near the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters. Satellite analysis points to visible damage, including destruction of military transport assets. The base is known to host Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft and Il-78 aerial refuelling tankers.

Other sites targeted reportedly include military installations in Rafiqui, Murid, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, as well as airbases in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha.

The strikes were in response to earlier drone and missile attacks by Pakistan along the western border, according to Indian officials.