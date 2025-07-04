Pak hockey teams cleared to compete in India, says sports ministry source

New Delhi: Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup hockey tournaments in India has been given the go-ahead, a government source confirmed Thursday, citing the Olympic Charter’s provisions against excluding nations from international sporting events.

The Asia Cup is slated to take place in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, followed by the Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai between November 28 and December 10.

A senior official from the Sports Ministry stated, “We are not opposed to any nation participating in India for a multi-nation event. Denying Pakistan’s entry would contravene the Olympic Charter.” He clarified, however, that this policy does not extend to bilateral engagements. “That position remains unchanged.”

The Olympic Charter, which governs the Olympic movement globally, underscores the role of sport in advancing peace and international understanding. Blocking a nation’s participation in a multi-national event can damage a host country’s chances of securing future tournaments.

On the topic of the cricket Asia Cup in September, the official said, “The BCCI has not approached us yet. We’ll respond once they do.”

India and Pakistan have refrained from bilateral sports ties for nearly 20 years. Even multi-nation events faced uncertainty after April’s Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. Tensions further escalated in May after India’s Operation Sindoor targeted militant bases across the border, leading to a temporary standoff that ended following Pakistan’s appeal for a ceasefire. “International competitions are not about personal disputes,” the official added. “Even nations at war, like Russia and Ukraine, compete under the same roof.”

Hockey India welcomed the clearance. “We welcome the government’s decision. Our position has always been to follow the government’s direction,” said Bhola Nath Singh, secretary general of Hockey India.