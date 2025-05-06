Pak hackers claim breach of Indian defence institutions

New Delhi: Alarming allegations have emerged on a ‘X’ account recently, attributed to the “Pakistan Cyber Force”, saying that the gang has hacked into sensitive information of important Indian defence establishments. The cyber attackers, as per the account, have stolen confidential details from the Indian Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), which include login IDs and personal details of defence staff.

The cyber group has also been known to have attacked the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigal Limited (AVNL), a Ministry of Defence Public Sector Undertaking. In a bold act, the official website was hacked and replaced with images of the Pakistan flag and the Al-Khalid tank, which symbolises the Pakistani armoured fleet.

After the vandalism, AVNL’s website was brought down temporarily as a precautionary measure. The authorities have already launched a full-scale forensic audit to determine any possible damage and to shore up the website’s digital integrity.

Cybersecurity authorities are now in high alert mode, with round-the-clock surveillance in operation to monitor and neutralise subsequent threats from groups believed to be associated with state-sponsored cyber actors from Pakistan. Experts are cautioning that it could be a part of an orchestrated campaign to disrupt key Indian defence infrastructure.

In turn, government agencies have increased efforts to improve cybersecurity measures in all sensitive installations. Steps are being implemented to bolster digital defences, enhance response mechanisms, and build the resilience of critical online platforms against future cyber attacks.

Authorities have promised that active measures are being taken to contain the impact of the breach and make sure that national security is not compromised.