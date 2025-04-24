Pak faces heat: India shuts Attari border, halts Indus Water Treaty

New Delhi: Demonstrating diplomatic resolve and strategic clarity, India on Wednesday unveiled a series of strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead. The actions include the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land transit point—moves that underscore India’s assertion of cross-border links to the attack.

A day after the deadly assault, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened an emergency meeting to finalise the government’s response. The CCS directed security forces to maintain heightened vigilance across the country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri delivered a strongly worded statement, condemning the “heinous” attack and expressing the government’s deep condolences to the bereaved families. He said the CCS had been thoroughly briefed on the nature, timing, and cross-Line of Control elements of the assault in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials noted that the attack appeared aimed at disrupting ongoing peaceful electoral activity and signs of growing stability in the Union Territory.

The CCS welcomed the international wave of solidarity and condemnation of the attack, which India sees as a sign of growing global consensus against terrorism.

Among the most significant measures, the government announced that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. This marks a historic shift, signalling India’s readiness to re-examine foundational bilateral treaties in light of persistent security threats.

The Integrated Check Post at Attari, a key land route for cross-border movement, will be shut down with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals in India on valid visas will be permitted to return through this route only until May 1.

In a further diplomatic freeze, India has revoked all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) benefits for Pakistani citizens. Existing SVES holders have been asked to leave India within 48 hours. This effectively halts all non-official Pakistani travel under regional cooperation frameworks.

India also declared the Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Attachés in New Delhi persona non grata and instructed them to leave within a week. India will simultaneously recall its own military attachés from Islamabad, including supporting staff.

Diplomatic staffing at both High Commissions will be reduced to 30 officials each, down from the current strength of 55, by May 1—a symbolic but significant downgrading of bilateral diplomatic engagement.

These steps effectively dismantle the last remaining official channels between the two countries, pushing relations to a new low.

The CCS also reviewed the internal security situation and directed security agencies and the military to maintain high alert, especially around critical infrastructure, transport networks, and public spaces.

Officials reiterated India’s unwavering resolve to bring all perpetrators and their enablers to justice. “As demonstrated by the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will pursue every individual involved in terror plots against its citizens,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Analysts view these steps as a shift in India’s counterterrorism doctrine, combining diplomatic, economic, and strategic levers to send a powerful message. While previous escalations have included diplomatic downgrades, the invocation of water diplomacy and visa restrictions together signals a more integrated, assertive approach.

In the wake of the attack, expressions of solidarity poured in from global capitals, including Washington, Paris, London, Tokyo, and Canberra. The US State Department labelled the attack “heinous and cowardly” and affirmed India’s right to self-defence.

France issued a strong statement of support, declaring, “France stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism. The perpetrators and facilitators must be held accountable under international law.” Germany, Australia, and Canada echoed similar sentiments, characterising India’s response as “measured yet firm.”

India’s assertive stand is expected to influence discussions in key international forums such as the United Nations Security Council, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where Pakistan holds membership. Indian officials hinted at a renewed diplomatic push for Pakistan’s reclassification on the FATF grey list, or even blacklisting, citing fresh evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.

Strategic commentators note that India’s strong response is also a signal to global partners, especially members of the Quad (India, the US, Japan, and Australia), that New Delhi is prepared to take a leadership role in establishing counterterror norms in the Indo-Pacific.

These actions come at a time of increasing global polarisation. While Western democracies are likely to back India’s stance, China’s response remains to be seen, given its deep strategic investments in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Beijing’s silence—or support—could significantly recalibrate the regional power dynamic.