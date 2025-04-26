Pak Defence Minister warns of 'all-out war' if India attacks amid escalating tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that any attack by India could trigger an "all-out war" between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, as tensions continued to rise following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Dawn reported. In an interview with Sky News, Asif stated, "If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," adding that the world should be "worried" about the possibility of a full-scale conflict erupting in the region. The minister's warning came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this week, which left at least 26 people dead and several others injured. Responsibility for the assault was allegedly claimed by a little-known group, The Resistance Front (TRF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to "identify, track and punish" those responsible for the attack as well as their supporters. In his interview, Asif firmly rejected allegations of Pakistani involvement, calling them unfounded and accusing India of attempting to manufacture a crisis. "The reaction that came from Delhi was not surprising for us, we could make out that this whole thing was staged to create some sort of crisis in the region, particularly for us," he said as per reports by Dawn. Asif also questioned the credibility of TRF, saying, "Our government has condemned it categorically.

Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism for decades. But this sort of pattern is going on in India. This time again, the people who are being accused are not known. Never heard of that organisation." Responding to accusations from the United States and other countries, Asif said, "It's very convenient for big powers to blame Pakistan for whatever is happening in the region." He reiterated Islamabad's condemnation of terrorism "in all its forms," maintaining that Pakistan remained committed to fighting the menace. When asked about Lashkar-i-Taiba's alleged links to the Pahalgam attack, Asif said the group no longer exists. "Lashkar-i-Taiba is a name from the past. It is defunct. It does not exist," he argued, questioning, "When the parent organisation does not exist, how can the offshoot take birth?" He also pointed to historical incidents such as Pulwama and Balakot, labelling them as "false flag operations" by India, intended to justify aggressive actions towards Pakistan. "This has happened before, also. It was a false-flag operation. We have never heard of the organisation behind this attack. If India attacks us, we will retaliate in kind," he warned. Addressing Pakistan's alleged support for militant groups in past, Asif acknowledged historic involvement but shifted the responsibility toward Western powers. "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for decades, you know, and the West, including Britain," he said. Indian media seized on the "dirty work" remark as an admission of state-sponsored militancy, a charge Asif categorically rejected. Emphasising Pakistan's state of preparedness, Asif said, "We have already prepared for any attack from India," but also expressed hope that hostilities could still be avoided. He called for the dispute to be settled through dialogue rather than confrontation, Dawn reported. Asif concluded by reminding the interviewer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial past, citing his role in the Gujarat riots.