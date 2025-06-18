Pahalgam terror attack assault on entire humanity, says PM Modi during G7 Summit in Canada

Kananaskis (Canada): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a G7 Outreach Session where he called upon countries to strengthen the fight against terrorism and called Pahalgam terror attack not just an assault on India but also on the entire humanity, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement. He made the remarks while addressing the G7 Outreach session on the theme 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world', where he spoke. As per the MEA, PM Modi, emphasising security challenges, called upon countries to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

Thanking the global community for their strong support to India in its fight against terrorism, he expressed that the Pahalgam terror attack was not just an assault on India but on the entire humanity. "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It is against all countries that uphold democratic values", he said. He called for strict action against countries that support and promote terrorism and noted that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and those who support terrorism should never be rewarded. "On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded," said PM Modi. Calling terrorism a grave threat to humanity, PM Modi put forth three pressing questions for the international community to ponder over-- -Will countries understand the grave threat posed by terrorism only when they become a target? -How can perpetrators of terror and their victims be equated ? -Will global institutions be mute spectators to terrorism? As per the statement by the MEA, PM Modi expressed that uncertainty and conflicts in various parts of the world have had a debilitating impact on the countries of the Global South, and India took it as its responsibility to make the voice of the Global South heard on the world stage. He underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future. "Unfortunately, the Global South countries suffer the most from uncertainty and conflicts. They are the first to be hit by crises related to food, fuel, fertiliser, and finance. India considers it its responsibility to bring the priorities and concerns of the Global South to the world stage," PM Modi said in his remarks.