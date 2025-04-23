Pahalgam attack: Indus Waters Treaty suspended, Pak nationals asked to leave in 48 hours

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security or CCS - the country's highest-decision making body on national security has taken some strict and punishing measures against Pakistan over the "cross-border linkages" that have surfaced in the investigation over the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The Committee downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan, expelled diplomats and defence forces officials from Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, and cancelled all visas granted to Pakistan nationals.