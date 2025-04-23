Pahalgam attack: High-pitched anti-Pak protests in Jammu, Congress workers clash with police

Jammu: The Jammu region witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests staged by mainstream political parties, socio-political and religious organisations on Wednesday, in the wake of a deadly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam tourist resort that has killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The protesters burnt effigies of Pakistan and raised slogans demanding that a fitting reply be given to the neighbouring country, terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people -- mostly tourists -- in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Congress workers clashed with police while seeking permission to take out a protest march in the city. Led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yudhvir Sethi, a joint protest march was taken out in the city's Satwari area by the saffron party, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other social organisations.

Raising slogans against Pakistan, its army chief, terrorists and their local support structure, the protesters demanded a befitting reply to the neighbouring country and its terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. They also burnt Pakistan's flag. "We want a crackdown by security forces on terrorists and their local support structure. A befitting reply should be given to Pakistan," former Jammu and Kashmir minister Priya Sethi told reporters here. Former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who led another protest march in the city, said, "We will avenge the killings of our brothers. Come what may, terrorists and their local supporters will be eliminated soon." Youth activists of the Congress took out a rally from the party office in Jammu but police prevented them from proceeding, resulting in a brief clash. Raising slogans against Pakistan and terrorists, the participants in the march, led by former minister Yogesh Sahni, said the Congress and the people of the country stand by those who have lost their near ones in the Pahalgam attack. "The government should take the strongest measures against those involved in the attack," Sahni said. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Jammu Bar Association (JBA), All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters' Association and Jammu Traders Association, who had given a bandh call, also took out separate protest marches against Pakistan. The Shiv Sena Dogra Front, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and other organisations burnt tyres and Pakistan's flags. "These were targeted killings. It is our demand that action should be taken against Pakistan and its local support base," Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chairman Rakesh told reporters. Similar protests were held in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Banihal, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri.

Most political parties, including the BJP, Congress, People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), expressed solidarity with those who lost their kin in the Pahalgam attack. Several Muslim organisations, both jointly and individually, took out protest marches in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal and Udhampur. They condemned the attack and demanded stern action against the perpetrators. "We condemn this attack. It is un-Islamic. Islam does not allow innocents to be killed. We want the government to take stern action against the culprits," said Aijaz Khan, a leader. Massive protests erupted in the border town of Rajouri, with people taking to the streets against the Pahalgam terror attack. The protests were held under the banner of Mohan Sanatan Dharam Sabha Rajouri, with people calling for a final assault against terrorism.