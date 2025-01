Padma Awards 2025: Full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025. These awards, among the highest civilian honours in India, recognize distinguished contributions across various fields, including art, literature, science, medicine, and public affairs.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activity, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year. For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activity or disciplines involving an element of public service. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the prime minister every year.

Here's a full list of Padma Award winners:

Padma Vibhushan

Shri Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine, Telangana

Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar - Public Affairs, Chandigarh

Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art, Gujarat

Shri Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art, Karnataka

Shri M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education, Kerala

Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry, Japan

Smt. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art, Bihar

Padma Bhushan

Shri A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education (Journalism), Karnataka

Shri Anant Nag - Art, Karnataka

Shri Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education, NCT Delhi

Shri Jatin Goswami - Art, Assam

Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine, Kerala

Shri Kailash Nath Dikshit - Archaeology, NCT Delhi

Shri Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Maharashtra

Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu

Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art, Andhra Pradesh

Shri P R Sreejesh - Sports, Kerala

Shri Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry, Gujarat

Shri Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art, Maharashtra

Shri Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education (Journalism), Uttar Pradesh

Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work, Uttar Pradesh

Shri S Ajith Kumar - Art, Tamil Nadu

Shri Shekhar Kapur - Art, Maharashtra

Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar - Art, Tamil Nadu

Shri Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Bihar

Shri Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering, United States of America

Padma Shri