P Harish to be India’s next envoy to UN in New York

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was on Wednesday appointed as India’s next ambassador to the United Nations in New York. Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as India’s ambassador to Germany. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement. The position of India’s ambassador or permanent representative to the UN has been lying vacant after Ruchira Kamboj retired in June.