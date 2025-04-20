Owaisi vows to continue protests against Waqf law till it is withdrawn

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has vowed to continue protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act until it is rolled back, accusing the Centre of "targetting" Muslim identity and rights.

Addressing a public meeting organised on Saturday night by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at the AIMIM headquarters here, he emphasised that the opposition to the Act would mirror the earlier protests against the repealed farm laws.

"You (PM Narendra Modi) will have to take back this law. The way our farmer brothers have shown the path, we will continue to agitate the same way. Until the law is withdrawn, there will be peaceful protest in the country," he said.

He asked the crowd: "Are you (gathering) ready for a long-drawn democratic battle? If you are ready, promise yourself that we will continue to protest till this black law is not withdrawn and we will not step back."

Referring to the triple talaq law, CAA and religious conversion legislations in BJP-ruled states, Owaisi alleged that PM Modi has been attacking the religious identity of Muslims for the past 11 years.

"Now, in the name of Uniform Civil Code, he (Modi) wants to take away our Shariat from us."

The AIMIM leader also claimed that the exclusion of the Dawoodi Bohras from the Waqf (Amendment) bill was a move to divide and weaken the Muslim community.

Taking exception to a BJP leader's remarks on the Supreme Court, Owaisi said, "When verdicts like those in Ayodhya and other cases go against Muslims, we don't lash out... Even when the decision goes against what we wish for, we accept it. We accept because we believe in constitutional morality. But, these Sangh Parivar people are anti-constitution people..."

He further alleged that the BJP is "undermining the Constitution and threatening with a religious war."

"Mr Modi, who got radicalized? You are in power. Your people got radicalized. They got so radicalized that they are threatening the court that there will be a religious war," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DMK MP MM Abdulla said the party supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had asked him to convey to the gathering that the party stood in solidarity with not just minorities of Tamil Nadu, but with the minorities of the country.

Several other leaders including AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani also addressed the gathering.

The AIMPLB announced a campaign called 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' to be launched in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As part of it, a series of activities are planned, including blackout protests, round-table discussions, Women's public gathering, human chain protest, sit-in protest and public meetings.

A central sit-in protest will be held in Hyderabad on June 1, the AIMPLB said in a release.