‘Over one-third of Indian children aged 5–9 found with high triglycerides’

New Delhi: A government report has found that more than one-third of Indian children between the ages of 5 and 9 may be living with high triglyceride levels, a condition that can increase the likelihood of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

According to Children in India 2025, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation at the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO) in Chandigarh on September 25, certain regions show particularly high prevalence rates. West Bengal recorded the highest share with 67 per cent of children in the age group affected, followed by Sikkim at 64 per cent, Nagaland at 55 per cent, Assam at 57 per cent, and Jammu and Kashmir at 50 per cent. By contrast, Kerala and Maharashtra reported the lowest prevalence, at 16.6 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively.

“The report provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the well-being of children in the country,” the ministry said in a statement. The findings draw on data from the National Family Health Survey (2019–21), Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (2016–18), and other government sources. The report also examined mortality causes among newborns, noting that nearly half of all deaths in the first 29 days of life were linked to prematurity and low birth weight (48 per cent). Birth asphyxia and trauma accounted for 16 per cent, while pneumonia contributed nine per cent. Adolescent health concerns were also highlighted. Around five per cent of Indian teenagers were classified as hypertensive, with Delhi recording the highest prevalence at 10 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh (8.6 per cent), Manipur (8.3 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (seven per cent). High triglycerides were observed in over 16 per cent of adolescents nationwide.

Beyond health, the report assessed education and child protection indicators. Overall literacy among children and adolescents stood at 63.1 per cent, with 73.1 per cent of those aged seven and above able to read and write. Literacy rates were higher among boys—reaching 92 per cent in the 10–14 age group—though girls also reported strong levels, with 90 per cent literacy in the same bracket.