Over 9,400 phones snatched in Delhi since January 2024

New Delhi: As many as 9,460 mobile phones were snatched in the national capital between January 1, 2024 and February 15 this year, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Statistically, the data shows one snatching has been reported every two hours in 776 days.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, “As reported by Delhi Police, during the period from January 2024 to 15.02.2026, the total number of reported cases of phone snatching and FIRs registered are 9,460 and 9,436, respectively.”

He said the total number of mobile phones recovered out of snatched mobiles are 3,950 and out of stolen mobiles are 13,222.