Over 900 people died by suicide in 10 years in Mizoram

Aizawl: Over 900 people, including 154 women, died by suicide in Mizoram during the past 10 years, a police officer said.



Altogether 49 people have killed themselves this year, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said.

During the observation of World Suicide Prevention Day in Aizawl on Tuesday, Alwal said that as many 948 people killed themselves between 2014 and July 2024.

Of those 948 people, men accounted 84 per cent and women 16 per cent.

The SP said that the highest number of suicide was recorded among people in the age group of 20-39 years (584 people), followed thouse in the age bracket of 40-59 years (201 people).

While 117 people who died by suicide belonged to the age group of 1-19 years, 40 were above 60 years, he said.

World Suicide Prevention Day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention on September 10. World Health Organisation has been co-sponsor of the day. The purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented.