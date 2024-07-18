Over 84,000 children rescued under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ in 7 years

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully rescued 84,119 children over the past seven years under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey,’ the Ministry of Railways announced on Wednesday. Spanning from 2018 to May 2024, this initiative has played a crucial role in protecting vulnerable children across various Indian Railway Zones.



The ministry emphasised that ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ is more than just a rescue operation; it serves as a vital lifeline for children in precarious situations. The operation began robustly in 2018, with the RPF rescuing 17,112 children, including 13,187 runaway children, 2,105 missing children, and 1,091 left-behind children. This year laid a strong foundation for the initiative, highlighting the urgent need for such efforts.

In 2019, the RPF rescued 15,932 children, underscoring the persistent issue of children running away and needing protection. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the RPF managed to rescue 5,011 children, demonstrating their resolve even during difficult times.

The year 2021 marked a resurgence in rescue operations, with the RPF saving 11,907 children, including 9,601 runaway children and 961 missing children. In 2022, the RPF saw the highest number of rescues, with 17,756 children saved, thanks to increased awareness and more coordinated efforts across railway zones. In 2023, the RPF continued their crucial work, rescuing 11,794 children. Early figures for 2024 indicate a sustained commitment, with 4,607 children rescued in the first five months alone.

Each rescue operation is a testament to the RPF’s adaptability and resilience. Through ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey,’ the RPF has not only rescued thousands of children but also raised awareness about the plight of runaway and missing children, prompting further action from various stakeholders. The operation continues to adapt to new challenges, striving to create a safer environment for children across India’s vast railway network.

Indian Railways has also established child helpdesks at over 135 railway stations. Rescued children are handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee, which ensures their safe return to their families. The Track Child Portal provides comprehensive details about these aggrieved children, aiding in their protection and rehabilitation.