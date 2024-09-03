Over 6,900 CBI corruption cases pending trials in courts

New Delhi: A staggering 6,903 corruption cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are currently pending trials in various courts across India, with 361 of these cases languishing for over two decades, according to the latest annual report from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The report, which reflects on the state of anti-corruption efforts in the country as of December 31, 2023, underscores significant delays in the judicial process, raising concerns about the efficacy and speed of the legal system in handling corruption-related cases.

The CVC’s 2023 annual report paints a grim picture of the backlog in corruption trials, with over 2,100 cases pending for more than ten years but less than twenty years. An additional 2,188 cases have been under trial for a period of five to ten years, while 875 cases have seen delays extending between three to five years. As many as 1,379 cases have been pending for less than three years. The sheer volume of pending cases not only points to a systemic issue but also raises concerns about the potential for justice being delayed and, in many cases, denied.

The CVC noted: “It is a matter of concern that 2,461 cases were pending for more than 10 years at the end of 2023,” highlighting the slow pace of the judicial process and the dire need for reforms to expedite the trials.

Adding to the complexities, the CVC report reveals that a total of 12,773 appeals and revisions, filed both by the CBI and the accused, are currently pending across different high courts and the Supreme Court. The report categorises these cases based on their duration of pendency, with 501 cases lingering for more than 20 years and 1,138 cases pending for over 15 years but less than 20 years. The majority, 3,850 cases, have been stuck in the legal system for five to ten years, while 2,554 cases have been pending for less than two years.

The report further sheds light on the delays in CBI investigations, with 658 corruption cases currently under probe. Out of these, 48 cases have been pending investigation for more than five years, while 286 cases are less than a year old. The CVC pointed out that investigations are expected to be completed within a year of a case’s registration. However, several factors contribute to delays, including excessive workloads, inadequate manpower, and delays in obtaining necessary approvals and sanctions.

The report also highlights the time-consuming nature of scrutinising voluminous records, especially in economic offences and bank fraud cases, and the challenges posed by locating and examining witnesses in remote locations.

The report draws attention to the resource constraints faced by the CBI, citing 1,610 vacant positions against a sanctioned strength of 7,295 as of December 31, 2023. Of these vacancies, 1,040 are in the executive ranks, while 84 positions are for law officers, 53 for technical officers, 388 for ministerial staff, and 45 for canteen staff. The significant number of vacancies further hampers the CBI’s ability to conduct timely investigations and effectively manage its caseload.

Despite these challenges, the CBI registered 876 regular cases and preliminary inquiries in 2023, including 198 bribery traps and 37 cases related to the possession of disproportionate assets. The report highlights the agency’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption, noting that the CBI completed investigations in 873 cases last year.

However, the report also acknowledges that 1,028 cases remained pending at the end of 2023, emphasising the need for continued efforts to clear the backlog.

The CVC report also provides insights into the outcomes of trials and convictions. Of the 636 court cases where judgments were delivered in 2023, 411 resulted in convictions, while 140 cases ended in acquittals, and 24 cases were discharged. The conviction rate for 2023 stood at 71.47 per cent, slightly lower than the 74.59 per cent rate recorded in 2022.