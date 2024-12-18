‘Over 67% sewer and septic tank workers belong to SC category’

New Delhi: Over 67 per cent of sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) in India belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, according to official data shared in the Lok Sabha.

In a written response to a parliamentary question, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale revealed that out of 54,574 validated sewer and septic tank workers profiled under the ‘National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem’ (NAMASTE) scheme, 37,060 are from the SC category.

The data further highlights that 15.73 per cent of workers are from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 8.31 per cent belong to Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 8.05 per cent fall under the General category.

In total, 57,758 workers across 33 states and Union Territories have been profiled, with data integration for states like Odisha and Tamil Nadu currently ongoing.

The NAMASTE scheme, launched in 2023-24, aims to ensure the safety, dignity, and empowerment of sanitation workers. Various initiatives under the scheme include the distribution of 16,791 PPE kits and 43 Safety Devices Kits for Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs). Additionally,

Ayushman health insurance cards have been issued to 13,604 beneficiaries, and capital subsidies of Rs 13.96 crore have been provided to 503 workers and their dependents.

To promote alternate self-employment, Rs 2.85 crore has been released to 226 beneficiaries from the manual scavenger category. Awareness efforts include 837 workshops conducted to highlight the risks of unsafe cleaning practices.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is also prioritising mechanisation under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, sanctioning Rs 371 crore for procuring 2,585 desludging vehicles across 26 states and UTs to reduce hazardous manual sanitation work.